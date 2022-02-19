Advertisement

UP200 returns with downtown Marquette start

Sled dog team taking off in Downtown Marquette
Sled dog team taking off in Downtown Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP200 drew thousands of visitors to downtown Marquette Friday night. After two years of cancellation because of the pandemic, the iconic downtown start was back and the energy was high.

The crowd cheered on as 12 sled dog teams took off down Washington Street. For the U.P. Sled Dog Association, a lot of work went into the planning but Friday night makes it all worth it.

“It does feel really good, we were working on it for almost a year and hoping it was going to work with all the differences going on but we’re here, we’ve got all the teams here and when these dogs take off we are on top of it,” said Darlene Walch, UPSDA President.

The race is a qualifier for the Iditarod which takes place in Alaska in March. The UP200 wraps up at Marquette’s Lower Harbor Sunday after the teams come back from Grand Marias.

