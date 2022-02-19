Advertisement

Science Olympiad Tournament held at NMU

Science Olympiad tournament
Science Olympiad tournament(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Feb. 19, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Middle and high school students across the U.P. competed in the Science Olympiad Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Students took part in more than forty different events testing their skills and knowledge in nearly every STEM topic. The students study and prepare for the topic they compete in starting at the beginning of their school year. NMU says they are happy to host the event once again after last years’ event was canceled due to COVID-19.

“It’s really important for students to get that exposure to something that they could do beyond school; maybe something college or career-driven in the STEM fields, just to give them some experience before they graduate high school,” said Renee Jewett, NMU Glenn T. Seaborg Center program coordinator.

The winners of this competition will continue to the state tournament at Michigan State University on April 30

