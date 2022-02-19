NMU Women’s Basketball drops seven point decision to SVSU on Senior Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball celebrated senior day with a matchup against the Cardinals from Saginaw Valley State University on Saturday, Feb. 19.NMU dropped a tough matchup against SVSU on senior day by a score of 56-49. Freshman Kayla Tierney pushed the ‘Cats with 14 points in 27 minutes of play.

FIRST QUARTERThe opening minutes started out slow as both teams battled back and forth until Ana Rhude worked some magic in the paint to get points on the board in favor of the ‘Cats.Elizabeth Lutz dropped a three-pointer from downtown off a dish from Vivianne Jende. The Wildcats now doubled SVSU’s score with less than four minutes to play in the first.SVSU started to climb back into the matchup in the final minute of play but Northern stood tall defensively,. The ‘Cats led 9-8 at the end of the first.

SECOND QUARTER Andrea Perez made her journey to the free-throw line as she was fouled on the way up. Perez made the most of the situation, knocking both in to get the scoring off to a start in the second quarter. Kayla Tierney found Makaylee Kuhn driving to the basket for an easy layup, as the Wildcats led with just under seven minutes to play in the second quarter. Madigan Johns came into play on fire, dropping an absolute dart from beyond the arc, pushing the Wildcats lead to 16-12 with 5:08 to play in the second quarter. The threes were cooking in the second quarter for Northern, as Taya Stevenson dropped in a beauty from downtown. SVSU climbed back into the lead as the Cardinals headed to the locker room with a 21-19 lead.

AT THE HALF The Wildcats saw a variety of players share the wealth, as four players sat tied for a team-high in points.Mackenzie Holzwart controlled the glass in the first half, leading the team in rebounds with three.

THIRD QUARTER The Cardinals came out hot to start the third quarter, knocking down shot after shot to push their lead to 10. Vivianne Jende popped one up from the mid-range to help crawl their way back into the game, SVSU led 40-29. In the dying seconds of the third quarter, Northern found a burst of energy off a Kayla Tierney three-pointer from way downtown.

FOURTH QUARTER Taya Stevenson got the ball rolling for the Wildcats, driving deep into the paint for an easy layup. The Cardinals led 42-34 with 8:54 left to play.SVSU’s offense continued to stay strong, holding the 10 point advantage throughout the fourth quarter. Stevenson continues to show out for the Wildcats, driving deep into the paint once again, dropping in the lay-up. Elizabeth Lutz reeled in a soft pass from Makaylee Kuhn, carrying the momentum into the paint for an easy lay-up. The Cardinals led 50-42 with 1:13 left to play. Kayla Tierney capitalized off an offensive rebound, forcing the SVSU head coach to call a quick timeout. Northern looked to continue their momentum with 40 seconds left on the clock.

STAT LEADERS Kayla Tierney led the ‘Cats with eight points in 27 minutes of play. Makaylee Kuhn was sharing the wealth throughout the match, notching a team-high six assists in 37 minutes of play.

UP NEXT NMU looks to capitalize in their last home regular-season game tomorrow Sunday, Feb. 20 against the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, tip-off is set for 3 p.m.

THANK YOU SENIORS Elizabeth Lutz is from Marshall, Wisconsin, and has suited up in the green and gold for five seasons in 128 games. Lutz has accumulated 658 career points and 133 career three-pointers made. Lexi Smith comes from St.Germain, Wisconsin, and has suited up in the green and gold for 64 games before her injury. Smith recorded 704 career points and 290 rebounds. Lexi was named freshman of the year in 2017-18, scoring 19 double-digit games including a career-best 29 points against Grand Valley State University. Smith graduates under the role of a student coach.

