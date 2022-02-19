Advertisement

Marquette Knights of Columbus holds ‘Free Throw Championship’

Marquette Free Throw Coemption
Marquette Free Throw Coemption(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Father Marquette Catholic Academy shot some hoops for the free throw contest on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Boys and girls, ages 9-14, competed to see who in their age group could throw the best out of 15 shots. The winners of this competition will continue to the district championship in 2 weeks.

“We feel like it’s important to have good athletes and younger kids have to start somewhere and we’re hoping that this is a little bit of a start for them,” said Rob Noel from St. Michael’s Church Knights of Columbus.

The Knights of Columbus say that since 1972 councils have sponsored the free throw championship for boys and girls to encourage sportsmanship and healthy competition.

