M-28 closed from Chocolay Township to Munising

Photo courtesy: NWS Marquette
Photo courtesy: NWS Marquette (WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As of 9:15 a.m. Saturday, M-28 is closed between Chocolay Township and Munising.

Because of white out conditions, the section of highway is closed between Kawbawgam Road in Marquette County to West Shore Road in Alger County.

Click here to view the current radar. US-41 and M-94 is an alternate route. Click here to view current advisories.

This story will be updated when the closure is lifted.

Blowing snow with blizzard conditions will continue to bring whiteout conditions across exposed areas of eastern Upper...

Posted by US National Weather Service Marquette Michigan on Friday, February 18, 2022

