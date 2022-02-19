M-28 closed from Chocolay Township to Munising
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As of 9:15 a.m. Saturday, M-28 is closed between Chocolay Township and Munising.
Because of white out conditions, the section of highway is closed between Kawbawgam Road in Marquette County to West Shore Road in Alger County.
Click here to view the current radar. US-41 and M-94 is an alternate route. Click here to view current advisories.
This story will be updated when the closure is lifted.
