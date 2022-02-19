Huskies win in OT Friday at Ferris State

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Michael Karow scored 84 seconds into overtime to lift No. 14 Michigan Tech to a 3-2 win at Ferris State Friday. The Huskies improved to 19-9-2 overall and 16-6-1 in the CCHA.

In the 3-on-3, Logan Pietila carried the puck into the zone, hesitated to draw two defenders, and flipped a backhanded pass to Karow for a partial breakaway. Karow picked the top corner over the glove of the goaltender for his second goal of the season.

“It was a big two points for us,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “They’re a tough team play—especially in this building. We had chances tonight and some guys are feeling a little snake bit. We’re fortunate that we’re good enough to still come out of here with a couple of points.”

It was Tech’s ninth overtime game of the season and the second win in the extra session.

Ryland Mosley opened scoring with a shorthanded goal 6:08 into the game. Brett Thorne assisted on Mosley’s fifth of the season as he went 1-on-1 with a defenseman and shot it far-side below the goalie’s blocker.

Ferris State (10-21, 8-15 CCHA) quickly tied it up 26 seconds later on a goal by Blake Evennou. The teams were skating 3-on-3 at the time after seven penalties were called in the first period.

Tristan Ashbrook gave Tech its lead back 1:43 into the second period when he wristed in his fifth of the season. Logan Pietila poked the puck to Justin Misiak in the defensive zone, and Ashbrook finished off a drop pass.

The Bulldogs scored the only goal of the third period when Marshall Moise cleaned up a rebound from Ethan Stewart and Bradley Marek.

Each team had a power-play late in the third period. Tech’s man advantage carried into overtime.

Shots were 39-28 in favor of the Huskies. Brian Halonen peppered the net with nine shots on goal himself.

Blake Pietila made 26 saves for the Huskies to earn his 19th win of the season. Logan Stein had 36 saves for the home team. Each goaltender made a big save on a breakaway.

Tech was 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-6 on the power play.

The Huskies and Bulldogs will meet at 6:07 p.m. Saturday to wrap up the series and play for the fourth time this season. It will be the final road game of the season for the Huskies.

