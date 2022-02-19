Advertisement

Finlandia Women’s Hockey blanked by UW-Concordia

Savoie-Penton 27 saves for Lions
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University women’s hockey team (3-18-1, 3-12 NCHA) lost 3-0 to Concordia Wisconsin (12-11-1, 7-7 NCHA), Friday afternoon at the Houghton County Arena.

Finlandia came out aggressive with four shots that were stopped by great plays from the goalie in the first two minutes of the game.  Concordia managed to slip one in at the 11:20 mark.

With under three minutes left in the opening period, senior Rebecca Lilly had a shot on target blocked.  The Falcons scored at the 19:17 mark.  The Lions had several strong chances over the last two periods but were unable to convert.

Sophomore Jayde Pederson and freshman Michaela Powers had 11 face-off wins each.  Junior Kayla Savoie-Penton had 27 saves.

Finlandia closes the regular season, Saturday, Feb. 19 taking on Concordia Wisconsin.  The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

