Advertisement

Actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead after being reported missing

Actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead days after she was reported missing.
Actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead days after she was reported missing.(Los Angeles Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A missing actress has been found dead in Los Angeles.

Lindsey Pearlman was last seen Sunday.

The 43-year-old was reported missing Wednesday after not returning home.

Her friends and family asked the public to help search for her.

LAPD officers responding to a call on Friday found her body in the Hollywood Hills.

On Instagram, her husband Vance Smith thanked everyone for their love and support.

A cause of death remains under investigation.

Pearlman is best known for roles on “General Hospital,” “American Housewife,” and “Chicago Justice.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV...
SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed
LIVE UPDATES: UP200, Midnight Run take off from downtown Marquette
UPHP CEO Melissa Holmquist (UPHP photo)
Governor Whitmer makes appointment to Northern Michigan University governing board
Photo of truck off the road on US-41 in Negaunee Township
Motorists reminded to slow down for slippery road conditions in Marquette County
system
System will bring accumulating snow & windy conditions

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
EU, US warn Russia of possible sanctions as Ukraine rebels mobilize troops
Photo courtesy: NWS Marquette
M-28 closed from Chocolay Township to Munising
Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to use a highly anticipated speech at the Munich...
Harris on Ukraine: World at ‘a decisive moment in history’
Activists protest Kim Potter's sentencing after she was sentenced to 2 years for the killing of...
Activists angered over Potter's sentence