Wildcat Women can’t get shots to fall at home against Wayne State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball hosted a strong Wayne State University program on Thursday, Feb. 17. A strong offensive effort from the Warriors was too much for the Wildcats, as they dropped a Thursday night matchup by a score of 61-37.

FIRST QUARTER The Warriors started out hot, getting the ball rolling after Northern got off to a slow start, taking the early lead by a score of 12-2. Northern found a rhythm towards the end of the first quarter, as Kayla Tierney knocked down a driving layup to bring the ‘Cats to within two.Wayne State ended the first quarter by a leading score of 14-10, putting down 46.2-percent of their shots.

SECOND QUARTER Emily Mueller got the ball rolling for the Wildcats, putting in a mid-range jumper to tie the game at 14 a piece with eight minutes to play. The scoring slowed down throughout the second quarter, as a total of four points were scored in three minutes of play.Wayne State started to convert offensively, taking advantage of their offensive chances, bringing the score to 24-18.The Warriors continued to convert offensively, taking the first half lead by a score of 29-18.

AT THE HALF Emily Mueller pushes the Wildcats with a total of eight points. Mueller shot 40-percent from the field.Andrea Perez pick pocketed the Warriors one time in just three minutes on the court. Makaylee Kuhn also notched one steal in the first half.

THIRD QUARTER Emily Mueller converted her strong offensive play in the first half to a strong effort on defense, disallowing an easy layup for the Warrior offense.Mackenzie Holzwart penetrated the Warriors defense, driving down the lane for an easy layup to make WSU lead to seven. WSU pulled away in the third quarter leading by a score of 42-24 with three minutes left in the third quarter. Northern struggled to get the lid of the basket as Wayne State took the third quarter by a score of 46-26.

FOURTH QUARTER The fourth quarter started out the same as the third ended, as Wayne State continued to convert on the offense.Northern started to soften the blow, converting on the free throw line, opening up the scoring in the fourth. Brooke Kriegl converted a three from downtown off a pass from fellow freshman Alyssa Nimz, Warriors led 56-32 with 3:53 to play. Wayne State’s offense was too much for the Wildcats, as they took the win by a score of 61-37.

STAT LEADERS Emily Mueller led the ‘Cats with eight points in 22 minutes of play. Taya Stevenson grabbed a team high four rebounds in 16 minutes of play.

Northern dominated on the offensive glass, edging out the Warriors by four.

UP NEXT NMU stays home for a pair of weekend matchups against Saginaw Valley State University on Saturday, Feb. 19 and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Sunday, Feb. 20.

