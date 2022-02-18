UP200 Bib Draw kicks of race

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP200 Bib Draw took place at the Holiday Inn in Marquette on Thursday, Feb. 17.

12 teams registered tonight for tomorrow’s 230-mile race to find out what place they will be starting at. Starting with the top three, the number one spot is held by Minnesota native Keith Aili. Following in second place is Ward Wallin, also from Minnesota, and in the third spot will be Wade Mars from Alaska.

“They now know which musher is going to go out first, which musher is going to go out last and what bib they’re going to be wearing throughout the race,” explained Darlene Walch, U.P. Sled Dog Association President.

The mushers will also be required to attend vet checks tomorrow which will take between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at the Riverside Auto Parking lot.

