U.P. All-Star Football Players announced

Game scheduled for June 25 at the Superior Dome in Marquette
U.P. Football All-Star Game logo
U.P. Football All-Star Game logo(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The following is the list of players who have been selected to participate in this year’s game. The draft will take place in March, when we will see which players are on which team...which former teammates will be playing against each other and which former rivals will become teammates!

The draft probably will be held next month.

First Name Last Name School

Logan Getzloff Bark River-Harris

Trevor Lippens Bark River-Harris

Jacob Wandahsega Bark River-Harris

Lenny Bjorn Calumet

Kip Kangas Calumet

Carter Kilpela Calumet

Dryden Nelson Calumet

Paul Sturos Calumet

Nethanial Barnes Carney-Nadeau

Drew French Engadine

Terrell Rowley Escanaba

Timmy Bendick Forest Park

Tim McKissack Forest Park

Brett Boudreau Gladstone

John Hansen Gladstone

Hunter Potier Gladstone

Jack Matrella Gogebic

Thomas Udd Gogebic

Levi Dupras Gwinn

Kevin Noble Gwinn

Carl Peterson Gwinn

Chance Bridgers Hancock

Kade Farrell Houghton

Kaiden Zapolnik Houghton

Lucas Maxon Iron Mountain

Jestin Matusewic Ironwood

Dawson Delongchamp Ishpeming

Levi Fiorucci Kingsford

Brody Kopp Kingsford

Lucas Tappy Kingsford

Toby Wilcox Kingsford

Troy Corrigan Lake Linden-Hubbell

Marcus Sutherland Lake Linden-Hubbell

Ben Tampas Lake Linden-Hubbell

Dysean Allen L’Anse

Eli Ostermeyer L’Anse

JT Mackie Manistique

McKabe Swanson Manistique

Owen Beauchamp Marquette

David Eberhard Marquette

Justin Jurmu Marquette

Wyatt Kuhlman Marquette

Dustin Lohfink Marquette

Desmond Mullen Marquette

Chris Ricker Marquette

Austin Ridl Marquette

Trevor Simon Marquette

Brady Badker Menominee

Aidan Bellisle Menominee

Cooper Conway Menominee

Joe Gimbel Menominee

Kade Lesperance Menominee

JR Tryan Menominee

Brody Waara Menominee

Jesse Duran Munising

Brenten Belanger Negaunee

Bode Bonovetz Negaunee

Eric Edwards Newberry

John Nutkins Newberry

Connor Rintamaki Newberry

Alex Naser North Central

Lane Nehring North Central

Wyatt Raab North Central

Colt Glasheen North Dickinson

Chase Carlson Norway

Eric Abramson Ontonagon

Jaden Borseth Ontonagon

George Edington Pickford

Josh Sullivan Pickford

Mason Lippold Rapid River

Damyn Smith Rapid River

Joey Smith Rapid River

EJ Suggitt Rudyard

Jakob Davie Sault

Ryan LaPlaunt Sault

John Robinson Sault

Canaan Elson Stephenson

Niko Gibellina Stephenson

Zachary Frusti Superior Central

Zach Beckman Westwood

Marcus Boase Westwood

Zach Carlson Westwood

Gavin Dawson Westwood

Victavian Hanson Westwood

Spencer Harvala Westwood

Luke Olson Westwood

