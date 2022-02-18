Advertisement

U.P. 200 and Midnight Run teams complete registration in Marquette

By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushers and their teams checked into the Holiday Inn in Marquette as the U.P. 200. is hours away.

At least 12 teams are registered to compete in the over 200-mile race. There were another 17 who checked in for this weekend’s Midnight Run.

A majority of the teams in both races are from outside the U.P., such as Minnesota, Wisconsin, Colorado, Washington, and even Alaska.

Mushers from both races say they are looking forward to sledding with their dogs.

“It’s always nice to come up here and see all of the wonderful people,” said Kevin Malikowski, a U.P. 200 musher from Minnesota. “I’ve made friends over the years.”

“I feel like our training’s been pretty good,” stated Lauren Stukenborg, a first-time Midnight Run musher from Colorado. “I’m just excited to get out on the trail with the dogs and have it just be me and them and the wilderness in front of us.”

“I’ve completed the U.P. 200 three times,” said Laura Neese, a Luce County musher competing in her first Midnight Run. “It’s so fun to be back. It’s always a super fun race and a really festive, happy start in downtown Marquette and just a great race to go to.”

The U.P. 200 begins in downtown Marquette at 7:00 on Friday night, followed by the Midnight Run at 8:30.

