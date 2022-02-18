Advertisement

System will bring accumulating snow & windy conditions

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Our next clipper system is on the way! Snow moves into the western U.P. by mid-morning and spreads east. Initially, it will be light, but by the afternoon intensities will increase to moderate/heavy at times. This will cause slippery road conditions. Lake effect snow will continue through tomorrow morning. Snow amounts will range 1-3″ with 4-6″ in the west and east by tonight. Tonight winds will strengthen with gusts around 40mph behind the area of low pressure. For Alger and Northern Schoolcraft counties, northwest wind gusts will push to 50mph causing white-out conditions near Lake Superior overnight. The other impact of the strong winds is the cold. Wind chill readings will be down to -10s to -20s below zero overnight through tomorrow morning. On Sunday another disturbance will bring snow to the area during the day. The pattern stays active with more rounds of snow next week!

Today: Widespread moderate to heavy snow

>Highs: Upper teens, to low 20s

Saturday: Very cold morning with continuing lake effect snow in the east. Otherwise, cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Sunday: Cloudy with widespread light snow by the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s in the south

Monday: Mostly cloudy with snow moving in late in the day

>Highs: Single numbers

Tuesday: Widespread moderate snow

>HIghs: Teens

Wednesday: Morning lake effect snow in the north

>Highs: Single numbers

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

