SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV...
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV slammed into a curb before landing upside down in the pond.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A third young brother who was trapped inside an SUV that rolled into a pond in southwestern Michigan and flipped over has died.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that the 1-year-old boy had died.

Shortly after Thursday morning’s crash in Holland Township, they announced his two older brothers had died. They were 3 and 4.

The boys’ mother survived.

The sheriff’s office says the mother was driving when her SUV slammed into a curb before landing upside down in the pond.

The boys were trapped in their child-restraint seats.

Investigators are trying to determine how fast the vehicle was going and whether any mechanical problems caused it to veer off the roadway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

