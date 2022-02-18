Advertisement

Rep. Jack Bergman visits Graveraet Elementary School in Marquette

Students from 4th and 5th grade interact with the congressman while celebrating their Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Award
Students from 4th and 5th grade interact with the congressman while celebrating their Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Award
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Marquette elementary students now know more about the life of a United States congressman. On Friday morning, Representative Jack Bergman talked to students at Graveraet Elementary School.

The Republican lawmaker spoke with 4th and 5th graders about their Blue Ribbon School of Excellence award, saying it was well deserved.

“What they do at the school here is an example to other schools who may, in different ways, be struggling,” said Bergman. “If you’re not sure where you’re going, how about following an example of excellence.”

In the fall, Graveraet announced it received the honor for exemplary high performance. That award considers academics and the social, emotional well-being of students. Graveraet is also the first school in U.P. history to earn this award.

After a snowstorm ruined plans for Bergman to speak at the school four years ago, 4th grade teacher Maura Stone says this was a great opportunity to invite him back.

“The fact that he was down in Congress, speaking on record, and congratulating us on this accomplishment was really important,” she said. “We’re just so thankful that he did it.”

Stone believes the students’ interactions with Bergman were memorable.

“I think it’s an opportunity for kids to understand what’s being taught in the classroom and being able to ask someone who’s an expert,” she stated. “It was nice to hear about what he did when he was their age and what he did in his military background.”

Students also asked Bergman about life as a congressman and other topics, including his favorite food.

“We are all innocent at all ages,” he said. “The innocence of the young boys and girls here and their desire to just know things.”

Bergman also says he hopes the students at Graveraet stay curious and expand their horizons.

