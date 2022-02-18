Advertisement

Preschooler’s tip helps police locate missing man with Alzheimer’s

Officers pose with Ezekiel, a preschooler whose tip helped police locate a missing man with...
Officers pose with Ezekiel, a preschooler whose tip helped police locate a missing man with Alzheimer's disease.(Fayetteville Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A preschool student in Arkansas helped police locate a man with Alzheimer’s disease Wednesday.

Police in Fayetteville were searching for 65-year-old Tony Joab, a man with Alzheimer’s who left his home on foot in the morning and never returned. Officers knocked on doors in the area, hoping for any small tips or sightings of Joab. The area was getting dark, rainy, and officers were “running out of options,” they said.

Fayetteville police officers surprised Ezekiel the next day at school to say thank you.
Fayetteville police officers surprised Ezekiel the next day at school to say thank you.(Fayetteville Police Department)

When they knocked on his door, preschool student Ezekiel told officers he saw Joab walking through the woods during his recess at school earlier in the day.

With Ezekiel’s tip, officers started a search of that area of the woods and found Joab.

Police were searching for Tony Joab, a 65-year-old with Alzheimer's disease.
Police were searching for Tony Joab, a 65-year-old with Alzheimer's disease.(Fayetteville Police Department)

The following day, the police department thanked Ezekiel by surprising him at school. Officers credit Ezekiel for providing the “sole tip” that helped find Joab.

Ezekiel’s parents credit the officers who came to their door for not dismissing their son’s tip.

A police officer thanks Ezekiel for his helpful tip.
A police officer thanks Ezekiel for his helpful tip.(Fayetteville Police Department)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile
Kansas man in the hospital after snowmobile crash in Keweenaw Co.
Photos of some of the equipment stolen from Cross General Contracting
Reward offered for information regarding vehicles, tools stolen from Cross General Contracting
Marina dock breaks away in Marquette’s Upper Harbor, floats into Lake Superior
Marina dock breaks away in Marquette’s Upper Harbor, floats into Lake Superior
Source: State of Michigan
Whitmer announces additional $400 million in grants for businesses impacted by COVID-19
50 state troopers graduated this afternoon from the 140th Trooper Recruit School.
50 troopers graduate, prepare to serve Michigan residents

Latest News

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship...
College Football Playoff to remain 4 teams through ‘25 after expansion talks fail
Becky bean and Kelly Engle are Aspirus Health nurses and sled dog mushers. They plan to compete...
Aspirus Health nurses by day, sled dog mushers by night
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV...
SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Judge sentences cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years
Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright's son, speaks at the sentencing of former police...
Kim Potter sentencing: Mother of Daunte Wright's son speaks