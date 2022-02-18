Overnight subzero temps before winter storm arrives Friday

An arctic chill settling in Upper Michigan Thursday night, driven by northwesterly winds that aid in lake effect snow (LES) production over the southern shores of Lake Superior. LES chances diminish before Friday’s sunrise, but the reprieve from snow is brief as an Alberta Clipper winter system storms into Upper Michigan. Snow chances begin in the western counties mid-morning and then eastward during the day. Moderate to heavy snow is possible, resulting in slippery roads and poor visibility due to blowing snow -- *adjust driving speed and proceed with caution due to occasional white-out conditions*. Winds increase during the afternoon, with potential gusts over 35mph -- by evening, gusts can exceed 50mph at times. Lake effect snow transitions Friday night through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations range from 1-6″, with 6″+ possible in eastern locations.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A brief warmup follows Sunday, though coming with scattered snow chances as another clipper system passes over the U.P. on a northeastward track.

Then, the jet stream eventually dips south of Upper Michigan, resulting in a below-seasonal temperature trend early next week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with widespread light to moderate snow showers, beginning west midmorning then spreading eastward into the afternoon; patchy blowing snow; accumulations from 1″ to 6″ possible; blustery southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, then coming from the northwest in the evening with potential gusts over 40 mph

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with widespread snow showers; mild

>Highs: 30s

Monday, Presidents’ Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light to moderate snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. lake effect snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10

Thursday: Scattered clouds and cold

>Highs: 10s

