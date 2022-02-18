NMU Men get big home victory over Wayne State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Men’s Basketball team handled business in a 65-53 win over Wayne State in a GLIAC matchup.NMU improved to 13-11 on the season and 9-8 in the GLIAC.

First Half John Kerr opened the scoring for the ‘Cats on a triple from the corner on a beautiful dish from Justin Brookens.A few trips later Carson Smith stroked a three from the top of the key to give the ‘Cats a 8-2 lead. After a few dribble moves Justin Brookens nailed a three from the right wing to make the score 13-12 ‘Cats. Justin Kuehl had a steal that turned into a two handed dunk on the other end to make the score 19-14 ‘Cats. Max Bjorklund got a strong rebound and threw a beautiful outlet pass to Justin Brookens who drove the lane and made a scoop shot layup. Carson Smith followed the missed jumpshot, got the rebound, and made a two point jump shot to beat the first half buzzer. That shot cut the halftime deficit to one at 27-28. Carson Smith led the way in the first half with 9 points and 3 boards. Justin Brookens added 5 points along with an assist.

Second Half After a 6-0 run by the Warriors, Justin Kuehl broke the scoring drought for the ‘Cats with a triple on an assist from Max Bjorklund. Warriors 34-30. John Kerr grabbed the offensive rebound and went back up with it for two. Justin Brookens found Carson Smith in transition for a three. The very next possession, Max Bjorklund tripled to put the ‘Cats up 41-38. A pair of Carson Smith free throws grew the ‘Cats lead to 45-40. Max Bjorklund hit a tough baseline jumper, he followed that up with a three pointer. The ‘Cats led 52-45. Bjorklund nailed a tough stepback jumper. That jumper gave him his 1000th point of his career. The Wildcats pulled away late in the second half to come out on top with a 65-53. The Wildcats went 10-11 ( 91%) from the free throw line down the stretch.

Stats Leaders Carson Smith led the way with a game high 21 points. Smith also added 7 rebounds, while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc .Max Bjorklund added 13 points along with 5 rebounds and 2 assists.Justin Brookens added 9 of his own along with 3 rebounds and 3 assists. The ‘Cats went 18-23 (78%) from the free throw line, and got a huge contribution from off the bench with 29 bench points.

Up Next The Wildcats will stay home and take on Saginaw Valley State on Saturday February 19th. Tip off is set for 3:15.

