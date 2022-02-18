Nine Bay College and LSSU BPA students qualify for national competition

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Nine Bay College and LSSU students have qualified for the Business Professionals of America National Competition.

“I think we did so well because all of us practiced a lot. I know myself, for example, I took three, four practice tests every other night,” said Austin DeGrand, president of the Bay College and LSSU BPA chapter.

BPA is a student-led club teaching leadership and business skills with a focus on community service. Students can also compete in various competition categories, from Business Security to Banking and Finances.

The BPA National Leadership Conference will be in Dallas, Texas May fourth through the eighth.

“At NLC, there’s a lot more hands-on competitions. It’s a whole week. There’s going to be a lot of preparation that goes into it,” said Dylan Messina, vice president of the Bay College and LSSU BPA chapter.

Students who place in the top ten spots of their categories will earn professional certifications.

