Nick Baumgartner visits Marquette and Alger County RESA students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Marquette Alger RESA got a chance to meet a gold medalist on Friday.

Nick Baumgartner met with the young adults to talk about his experience at the Beijing Olympics. He helped kick off the school’s “Transition Olympics”. Students got to participate in activities that are similar to the Olympic games. Both students and Baumgartner said they were excited to come together.

“It’s so cool for me to be able to bring this medal and share it with everyone, and just see the excitement in their eyes, it’s almost like when I saw it get handed to me there’s just something different about an Olympic medal and sharing it with people and seeing their reactions, it’s pretty awesome,” Baumgartner said.

“Oh, it’s so exciting I never thought I would ever see a celebrity be at our school before. It was really cool to see him come to our class and see him present and everything,” MARESA student, Anthony Roberts said.

Students and staff were able to take a picture together before he left.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.