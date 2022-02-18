Advertisement

Nick Baumgartner visits Marquette and Alger County RESA students

Nick Baumgartner with MARESA students
Nick Baumgartner with MARESA students(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Marquette Alger RESA got a chance to meet a gold medalist on Friday.

Nick Baumgartner met with the young adults to talk about his experience at the Beijing Olympics. He helped kick off the school’s “Transition Olympics”. Students got to participate in activities that are similar to the Olympic games. Both students and Baumgartner said they were excited to come together.

“It’s so cool for me to be able to bring this medal and share it with everyone, and just see the excitement in their eyes, it’s almost like when I saw it get handed to me there’s just something different about an Olympic medal and sharing it with people and seeing their reactions, it’s pretty awesome,” Baumgartner said.

“Oh, it’s so exciting I never thought I would ever see a celebrity be at our school before. It was really cool to see him come to our class and see him present and everything,” MARESA student, Anthony Roberts said.

Students and staff were able to take a picture together before he left.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile
Kansas man in the hospital after snowmobile crash in Keweenaw Co.
Photos of some of the equipment stolen from Cross General Contracting
Reward offered for information regarding vehicles, tools stolen from Cross General Contracting
Marina dock breaks away in Marquette’s Upper Harbor, floats into Lake Superior
Marina dock breaks away in Marquette’s Upper Harbor, floats into Lake Superior
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV...
SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed
50 state troopers graduated this afternoon from the 140th Trooper Recruit School.
50 troopers graduate, prepare to serve Michigan residents

Latest News

Vet Checks performed at Riverside Auto
Mushers get dogs examined at Riverside Auto before UP200
Photo of truck off the road on US-41 in Negaunee Township
Motorists reminded to slow down for slippery road conditions in Marquette County
Students from 4th and 5th grade interacted with the lawmaker while celebrating their Blue...
Rep. Jack Bergman visits Graveraet Elementary School in Marquette
LIVE UPDATES: UP200, Midnight Run take off from downtown Marquette