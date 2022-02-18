Mushers get dogs examined at Riverside Auto before UP200

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Barking and howling was heard at the Riverside Auto parking lot Friday morning.

As mushers registered their dogs, the team had to be examined before the race. head veterinarian Tom Gustafson said this is just a routine experience for the canines.

“They don’t mind the examination at all, some dogs this is their first event so it’s a new experience for them, sometimes those dogs will be a little bit more nervous or a bit more anxious, but we have the mushers help hold the dogs, so we try to make this a positive experience for the dogs,” he said.

Gustafson said an exam for a whole team lasts about 25 minutes. The test is meant to check vitals and the overall fitness to race in the UP200 and Midnight Run. Gustafson said this won’t be the only time a team is checked throughout this weekend.

“So, for the UP200, there are three checkpoints, the first stop is in Wetmore Upbound, there is a mandatory rest time of 5 hours during that checkpoint there will be another mandatory veterinarian exam of the team so we’ll go over the teams and make certain that the dogs are acclimating to the race conditions,” he said.

Despite the many checks and wintry conditions intensifying throughout the day. Mushers from across the U.S. are planning on racing in the UP200 and Midnight Run. Midnight Run musher, Christina Gibson said despite the conditions she’s looking forward to starting.

“I’m really looking for a confident and consistent run, every race is different you know we plan for the things we can plan for, and the rest we kind of wing it and let it happen as it happens,” Gibson said.

As the snow moves in and the wind picks up Gustafson says mushers should take it slow at first. As dogs become acclimated to the conditions, mushers can pick up the pace.

