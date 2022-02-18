Advertisement

Munising Superintendent Pete Kelto announces retirement

Munising Middle/High School.
Munising Middle/High School.(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Public Schools’ superintendent Peter Keto announced his retirement.

At its Tuesday board meeting, the Munising Board of Education approved the hiring of Mike Travis as the next Munising Public Schools’ superintendent. They also approved the moving of Nicole Lasak from Munising Elementary to the Munising Middle/High School principal and athletic director position.

“I’m really please with the hiring of Mike Travis as our superintendent and Nicole Lasak, moving her over from the elementary position to the middle/high school; both are fantastic administrators,” said Pete Kelto.

The Munising Board of Education is now in the process of posting for an elementary principal that would start next year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

