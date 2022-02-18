Munising Superintendent Pete Kelto announces retirement

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Public Schools’ superintendent Peter Keto announced his retirement.

At its Tuesday board meeting, the Munising Board of Education approved the hiring of Mike Travis as the next Munising Public Schools’ superintendent. They also approved the moving of Nicole Lasak from Munising Elementary to the Munising Middle/High School principal and athletic director position.

“I’m really please with the hiring of Mike Travis as our superintendent and Nicole Lasak, moving her over from the elementary position to the middle/high school; both are fantastic administrators,” said Pete Kelto.

The Munising Board of Education is now in the process of posting for an elementary principal that would start next year.

