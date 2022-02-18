Motorists reminded to slow down for slippery road conditions in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorists are reminded to slow down as snow continues to fall in Marquette County, creating slippery road conditions.

There have been multiple reports of cars sliding off the road in Marquette and Negaunee.

It is advised to use extra caution and reduce speed when driving, especially in white out conditions.

The snow is expected to continue in Marquette County through Saturday afternoon.

