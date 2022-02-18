Michigan Travel Commission to hold meeting Friday in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thousands of people are expected to come from around and outside the Upper Peninsula to watch the U.P. 200.

While they are all here at once, Pure Michigan Travel Director Dave Lorenz says he wants people to travel around the state, including the U.P., sustainably. He wants to make that point during tomorrow’s Michigan Travel Commission meeting.

“We’re going to try to get people to travel throughout the entire year, not just in the summer months for instance {and} not just for special events,” said Lorenz. “And then, for those really busy times, we’re going to try to get people to come during the week, not just on the weekends.”

Regarding tourism itself, specifically during the winter, Travel Marquette Executive Director Susan Estler says last winter was slower. This year, it is a different story.

“We didn’t have the U.P. 200 and some of the other events, or they were dramatically cut back because of COVID,” Estler explained.

One of Travel Marquette’s goals is to disperse people around the county and not stay in one spot. Estler also wants to diversify people with specific activities they want to do.

“We’re actually looking at biking,” she stated, “and it could be the paved trails of Iron Ore Heritage Trail. it could be the NTN trails.”

Lorenz says the main objective in the end is to help get people to places they have never been to.

“I talk to people all the time who have never crossed the Mackinac Bridge,” he said. “So I’m challenging folks up here to go to places where it’s totally different. Maybe like Detroit or Grand Rapids. When’s the last time you were there? When’s the last time you went to a Tigers baseball game during the summer time.”

To find places to travel in Upper and Lower Michigan, visit michigan.org and travelmarquette.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.