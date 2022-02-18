Michigan launches First-Time Homebuyer Savings Account program
Published: Feb. 18, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are a first-time homebuyer, you now have some help.
Relator Stephanie Jones says there’s a new program from the state of Michigan designed to save money. This law creates a tax-free savings account for a first-time home purchase in the state. The program began in January 2022.
