Michigan launches First-Time Homebuyer Savings Account program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are a first-time homebuyer, you now have some help.

Relator Stephanie Jones says there’s a new program from the state of Michigan designed to save money. This law creates a tax-free savings account for a first-time home purchase in the state. The program began in January 2022.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.