Michigan launches First-Time Homebuyer Savings Account program

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are a first-time homebuyer, you now have some help.

Relator Stephanie Jones says there’s a new program from the state of Michigan designed to save money. This law creates a tax-free savings account for a first-time home purchase in the state. The program began in January 2022.

Click here to learn more.

