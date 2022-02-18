LIVE UPDATES: UP200, Midnight Run take off from downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP200, Midnight Run and Jack Pine 30 are happening this weekend.

The Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association will be posting updates on the sled dog races throughout the weekend on its website.

Here is the schedule of this weekend’s events:

Friday, February 18, 2022

6:00PM – 9:00PM – Warm up with Contrast Coffee and a Nicolet National Bank Husky at Honorable Distillery, 136 W Washington St, Marquette.

6:30 PM – Opening Ceremony for the 32nd running of the UP200 and Midnight Run

7:00 PM – UP200 START

Both the UP200 and the Midnight Run start in downtown Marquette at Washington and Fourth Streets.

8:30 PM – Midnight Run START – the Midnight Run starts approximately 30 minutes after the last UP200 musher has left the chute, but not before 8:30 PM.

Chatham Midnight Run Checkpoint: The Midnight Run teams will arrive at the Chatham Checkpoint starting around 11:30 PM. Here they take a mandatory 5-1/2 hour layover before starting back to Marquette along the same trail. The public is welcome at this checkpoint, located at the MSU Farm Agricultural Station. It’s a great place to see the Midnight Run teams! Teams will begin leaving Chatham around 5:30 am to race back to Marquette.

Midnight until approximately 2:30 AM – UP200 mushers at M28 road crossing Wetmore. Spectators may watch teams at the crossing. The Wetmore upbound checkpoint is a mandatory 5-hour layover. This checkpoint is not open to spectators so dogs can get maximum rest and our checkpoint host can maintain appropriate traffic levels in their facility. We expect the first teams to leave Wetmore for Grand Marais between 5:00 AM and 6:00 AM Saturday morning.

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Cheer for Midnight Run Mushers at the finish – Midnight Run mushers will finish at Ojibwa Casino on M28 Marquette. We expect the first mushers to arrive around 9:00 AM, depending on trail conditions. Updates will be posted during the race. Come to the finish line to cheer on the mushers.

10:00 AM – Jack Pine 30 race begins at First Baptist Church of Gwinn - The Jack Pine 30 sled dog race features teams of 6 dogs. It starts and finishes in Gwinn at the First Baptist Church, located on North Billings Street. Teams arrive at the finish line approximately 12:30 – 2:00 PM.

11:00 AM Kiddie Mutt Race at Marquette Commons, 3rd Street - Join the fun as kids and their dogs try their hand at mushing! Sponsored by Marquette Noon Kiwanis and Marquette Pediatric Dentistry. Registration opens at 11:00 AM, Racing from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM.

All Day in Grand Marais - The UP200 mushers arrive at the Grand Marais checkpoint in the late morning and early afternoon. They will begin the return trip to Wetmore in late afternoon and into the evening. This is a great place to see the UP 200 teams up close. Visitors can stroll through the lot and take photographs. Breakfast 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM. Pie sale, lunch all day, Grand Marais Multi-Item Raffle and UP200 merchandise on sale all day. View the full Grand Marais schedule of events.

11 AM – 4PM – Hot chocolate and s’mores at Superior Hardware in Grand Marais. Snowman Kits for the kids to build a snowy pal!

2:00 PM – Cardboard Sled Races for the kids, at the Bayshore Park Hill in Grand Marais. Prizes to be awarded!

2:30 PM – Jack Pine 30 Awards ceremony at First Baptist Church in Gwinn.

3:00 PM – Midnight Run awards presented.

Sunday, February 20, 2022

UP200 Finish – Please check out the teams’ progress with Spot Tracker. Come see UP200 mushers finish at the lower harbor in Marquette.

Monday, February 21, 2022

8:00 AM – UP200 awards at HOLIDAY INN. There will be a UP200 finishers’ meeting and a UPSDA Board meeting after the breakfast (mushers and Board members only please).

