Keweenaw Peninsula sees record tourist numbers in 2021

KEWEENAW PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Peninsula has seen a large increase in visitors over the last year.

The Keweenaw Visitors Bureau says there was a $25 million increase in tourism income in 2021 compared to 2020 and 2019.

As a result, it launched a dashboard to estimate the number of overnight visitors it received over the past three years. The bureau says this dashboard will benefit area businesses that rely on tourism.

“It’ll help businesses make more informed investments when it comes to the visitor economy,” Keweenaw Visitors Bureau Executive Director Brad Barnette said. “If you’re trying to open up a restaurant or you’re opening up a new guide service it’ll give you an idea of when our visitors come to the area.”

The bureau says it expects another busy tourist season again this summer.

