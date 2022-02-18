Advertisement

Iron Ore Heritage Trail looking to expand to Lakenenland

The ice rink on the pond at Lakenenland will be open 24/7 for the public to use.
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHOCOLAY TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Trail is planning on expanding to Lakenenland.

The Iron Ore Heritage Trail could be extended east to reach Lakenenland in Chocolay Township. A new proposal would add five miles of non-motorized trail that would run parallel to the ORV/snowmobile trail. The surfacing would be ideal for bikers, walkers, wheelchair users, and strollers. Surveys of trail users show support for the expansion.

Carol Fulsher, Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority Administrator, explained more.

“It’s been 5 years that we’ve talked about doing it, it’s finally come to the forefront. People are excited, there’s been a Facebook post about it and we’re getting lots of support,” said Fulsher. “We love the idea of bringing people out here in a variety of different ways.”

The Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority will be putting in its application for a grant on April 1st, if you would like to write a letter of support you can email ironorehertaige@gmail.com.

