Governor Whitmer makes appointment to Northern Michigan University governing board

UPHP CEO Melissa Holmquist (UPHP photo)
UPHP CEO Melissa Holmquist (UPHP photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced an appointment to Northern Michigan University’s Board of Trustees Friday, Feb. 18.

Melissa A. Holmquist, of Marquette, is the president and chief executive officer of the Upper Peninsula Health Plan. She has worked for the UP Health Plan since 2002, beginning as a receptionist and rising through the ranks to assistant director of operations, director of government programs and chief operating officer. 

Holmquist is the treasurer for InvestUP, vice president of the Marquette Economics Club and a member of Marquette Ambassadors. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Master of Arts in Education from Northern Michigan University.

Holmquist is appointed for a term commencing February 18, 2022 and expiring December 31, 2026. She succeeds Donna Murray-Brown who resigned.

Article VIII § 6 of the Michigan Constitution of 1963 establishes that Michigan’s institutions of higher education, that are established by law as having authority to grant baccalaureate degrees, shall each be governed by a Board of Control which shall be a body corporate. The Board has general supervision of the institution and the control and direction of all expenditures from the institution’s funds. The Board also, as often as necessary, elects a president of the institution under its supervision. Each Board of Control consists of eight members appointed by the Governor for eight-year terms.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

