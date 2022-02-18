Froberg earns Academic All-District honors

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Senior Bailey Froberg has been selected to the Academic All-District 6 first team for Women’s Basketball, as selected by CoSIDA.

Froberg is the third Finlandia student-athlete in any sport to be selected in school history. She joins Haley Makela (W. Soccer – 2018) and Denia Bent (Softball – 2020).

To be eligible, student-athletes must be of sophomore standing and have at least a 3.30 cumulative G.P.A.

Froberg is a L’Anse High School graduate who has a 3.95 G.P.A. majoring in Nursing. She is averaging 15.70 points per game and is shooting 36.6% from behind the arc and 78.2% from the free throw line.

Froberg has scored in doubles figures in 17 games this season with a career-high of 30 against UW-Superior (Feb. 15). She is third in the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference in scoring and fifth in field goal and free throw percentage. Froberg has scored 1928 points in her collegiate career (Gogebic and Finlandia).

