Advertisement

Froberg earns Academic All-District honors

Becomes third Finlandia athlete to be selected for the honor
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Senior Bailey Froberg has been selected to the Academic All-District 6 first team for Women’s Basketball, as selected by CoSIDA.

Froberg is the third Finlandia student-athlete in any sport to be selected in school history. She joins Haley Makela (W. Soccer – 2018) and Denia Bent (Softball – 2020).

To be eligible, student-athletes must be of sophomore standing and have at least a 3.30 cumulative G.P.A.

Froberg is a L’Anse High School graduate who has a 3.95 G.P.A. majoring in Nursing.  She is averaging 15.70 points per game and is shooting 36.6% from behind the arc and 78.2% from the free throw line.

Froberg has scored in doubles figures in 17 games this season with a career-high of 30 against UW-Superior (Feb. 15).  She is third in the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference in scoring and fifth in field goal and free throw percentage.  Froberg has scored 1928 points in her collegiate career (Gogebic and Finlandia).

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of some of the equipment stolen from Cross General Contracting
Reward offered for information regarding vehicles, tools stolen from Cross General Contracting
Snowmobile
Kansas man in the hospital after snowmobile crash in Keweenaw Co.
Marina dock breaks away in Marquette’s Upper Harbor, floats into Lake Superior
Marina dock breaks away in Marquette’s Upper Harbor, floats into Lake Superior
Source: State of Michigan
Whitmer announces additional $400 million in grants for businesses impacted by COVID-19
snow
Widespread snow comes tomorrow

Latest News

U.P.Hockey, HS Basketball, GLIAC Basketball 2 17 22
NMU's Justion Kuehl dunks in the first half against the Warriors.
U.P. Hockey, HS Basketball. College Basketball 2 17 22
Bell helps Huskies win their eighth straight game
(NMU Graphic)
NMU Men get big home victory over Wayne State