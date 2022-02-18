Advertisement

Final preparations underway in Downtown Marquette for UP200

Final preparations for UP200 are happening in downtown Marquette.
Final preparations for UP200 are happening in downtown Marquette.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP200 is back, and not without hundreds of people making final preparations.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon and UP200 board member Ross Anthony talk about the return of the event...

Washington St. Marquette prepares roads for UP200.

...and Derek Hall of NMU talks about the future of the race and what the name change means...

Final preparations for UP200 + what's in store for the future of the event.

The UP200 opening ceremony is at 6:30 P.M. The first sled takes off at 7.

NMU is hosting a warm-up tent outside the start of the race- Washington and Fourth Streets.

The Masonic Center is hosting a warm-up party as well with a $2 entry fee, featuring hot cocoa, food, art vendors, and more.

The Masonic Center is hosting a UP200 warm-up party, $2 entry.

