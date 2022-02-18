Final preparations underway in Downtown Marquette for UP200
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP200 is back, and not without hundreds of people making final preparations.
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon and UP200 board member Ross Anthony talk about the return of the event...
...and Derek Hall of NMU talks about the future of the race and what the name change means...
The UP200 opening ceremony is at 6:30 P.M. The first sled takes off at 7.
NMU is hosting a warm-up tent outside the start of the race- Washington and Fourth Streets.
The Masonic Center is hosting a warm-up party as well with a $2 entry fee, featuring hot cocoa, food, art vendors, and more.
