30th Annual Show and Sled raising money for an antique snowmobile museum

NAUBINWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A little town in the eastern U.P. will be quite busy tomorrow with its annual fundraiser for the local snowmobile museum.

The Top of the Lake Antique Snowmobile Museum was buzzing with people Friday.

“We’re called the Top of the Lake Snowmobile Museum because we’re at the top of Lake Michigan. The northernmost part of Lake Michigan is Naubinway,” said Charlie Vallier, chairman of the board for the museum.

The museum’s priority is teaching about snowmobile history. Once a year, people gather for the annual Show and Sled.

Riders took off Friday morning for a 26-mile round trip. It’s a time for people to connect, enjoy the outdoors and some good food.

“Some guys come back every year just for the chicken on a stick,” said Vallier.

The event continues Saturday. Snowmobiles will line US-2 through Naubinway starting at 10 in the morning.

“The streets will be full of people. The Trail 2 goes right in front of the museum, which is right where our show is at,” said Vallier.

Then there’s a dinner at 4:30 in the afternoon at the Engadine Town Hall. Everyone is invited but there’s limited availability.

To wrap it all up, there’s an auction at 6:30 in the evening and most things will be snowmobile-related. All money raised will benefit the snowmobile museum.

