Advertisement

30th Annual Show and Sled raising money for an antique snowmobile museum

The Top of the Lake Antique Snowmobile Museum prioritizes snowmobile history.
Someone riding a snowmobile in Naubinway.
Someone riding a snowmobile in Naubinway.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAUBINWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A little town in the eastern U.P. will be quite busy tomorrow with its annual fundraiser for the local snowmobile museum.

The Top of the Lake Antique Snowmobile Museum was buzzing with people Friday.

“We’re called the Top of the Lake Snowmobile Museum because we’re at the top of Lake Michigan. The northernmost part of Lake Michigan is Naubinway,” said Charlie Vallier, chairman of the board for the museum.

The museum’s priority is teaching about snowmobile history. Once a year, people gather for the annual Show and Sled.

Riders took off Friday morning for a 26-mile round trip. It’s a time for people to connect, enjoy the outdoors and some good food.

“Some guys come back every year just for the chicken on a stick,” said Vallier.

The event continues Saturday. Snowmobiles will line US-2 through Naubinway starting at 10 in the morning.

“The streets will be full of people. The Trail 2 goes right in front of the museum, which is right where our show is at,” said Vallier.

Then there’s a dinner at 4:30 in the afternoon at the Engadine Town Hall. Everyone is invited but there’s limited availability.

To wrap it all up, there’s an auction at 6:30 in the evening and most things will be snowmobile-related. All money raised will benefit the snowmobile museum.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile
Kansas man in the hospital after snowmobile crash in Keweenaw Co.
Photos of some of the equipment stolen from Cross General Contracting
Reward offered for information regarding vehicles, tools stolen from Cross General Contracting
Marina dock breaks away in Marquette’s Upper Harbor, floats into Lake Superior
Marina dock breaks away in Marquette’s Upper Harbor, floats into Lake Superior
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV...
SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed
50 state troopers graduated this afternoon from the 140th Trooper Recruit School.
50 troopers graduate, prepare to serve Michigan residents

Latest News

Bay College and LSSU BPA students.
Nine Bay College and LSSU BPA students qualify for national competition
Nick Baumgartner with MARESA students
Nick Baumgartner visits Marquette and Alger County RESA students
Vet Checks performed at Riverside Auto
Mushers get dogs examined at Riverside Auto before UP200
Photo of truck off the road on US-41 in Negaunee Township
Motorists reminded to slow down for slippery road conditions in Marquette County