Lake effect snow will continue today in the north. Our next round of widespread snow comes tomorrow with a clipper system diving in from Canada. The snow starts in the western counties by mid-morning and spreads east during the day. Hazards will include slippery roads and poor visibility due to blowing snow. Winds will increase by the evening with gusts in excess of 40mph. Then, lake effect snow continues Saturday morning. Snow amounts will mainly be around 1-3″ with areas west/east pushing around 5″.

Today: Light snow north

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Friday: Cloudy with widespread moderate snow

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts during the morning

>High: Mid teens

Sunday: Warmer and cloudy with light snow showers in the northern counties near Lake Superior

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Cloudy with temperatures decreasing during the day

>Highs: Around 20°

Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread snow

>Highs: Single numbers

Wednesday: Cloudy and cold

>Highs: Upper single numbers, low teens

