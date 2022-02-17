Visit Escanaba hosts first “Big Freeze” fishing tournament this Sunday

LITTLE BAY DE NOC, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time ever, Visit Escanaba is promoting its own event. Big Freeze is a fishing tournament this Sunday for the whole community and it’s happening during the DNR’s free fishing weekend.

“All contestants are not required to get a Michigan fishing license. Whether you’re in-state or out-of-state, you can just come, you can just fish for free,” said Morgan Eagoloski, event coordinator for Visit Escanaba.

Registration is $50 and you can register and get all tournament information on an app called Fish Donkey.

“Which kind of sounds ridiculous, I know, but it’s the coolest app. You do registration, all of the rules, regulations, all of the information for the derby is right on that app,” said Eagoloski.

Big Freeze begins at eight in the morning. You can fish anywhere on Little Bay de Noc but supplies for the day are given out at the Gladstone Beach House.

“We will at that time hand out hoodies, wristbands, meal tickets, drink tickets and a measurement bump board that will be used,” said Eagoloski.

When you catch a fish, upload a picture, including your wristband, to the app. All pictures must be uploaded by 4 p.m. and there are 17 prizes to give away for all skill levels.

Awards are given out at 5 p.m. Bobaloon’s and Upper Hand Brewery will be catering from four p.m. until six p.m.

“You don’t even have to be the most amazing catch of the day; you could catch the smallest perch and still walk away with something really cool,” said Eagoloski.

All money raised will benefit Delta County Search and Rescue.

