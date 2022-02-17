Advertisement

United Way looking for community to write letters to the elderly

Inflation impacting donations for nonprofits, including some in Marquette County
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County is looking for the community to write some letters. February 26 is national ‘Letter to an Elder Day.’

The United Way is teaming up with Community Action Alger Marquette and their Meals on Wheels program to deliver letters to the elderly. Students and the community are asked to write legible, hand-written, kind & thoughtful letters before February 24.

“We have a ton of elders in the area, we know they can be isolated with this time of year and the weather, so the meals on wheels program with Community Action was just a natural to have a way to deliver some joy to some seniors in the area,” said Holly Michelin, Program Coordinator for United Way of Marquette County.

The letters need to be dropped off or sent to the United Way before the February 24 so they can be delivered February 26 along with the seniors meals.

You can drop off your letters to the United Way office or mail them to 1414 W Fair Ave Suite #26, Marquette, MI 49855.

