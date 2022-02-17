Recycle 906 prompting other U.P. communities to increase efforts

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brad Austin, the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority Director, says the Recycle 906 website has seen 10,000 + searches in the last month.

He also says 12 new full-time jobs have been created in Marquette County because of an increase in recycling.

Austin adds, participation outside Marquette County has been growing as well, as more U.P. communities seek grant funds to increase recycling access and spearhead its education and outreach plans.

