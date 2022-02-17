Advertisement

Operation Action U.P. annual meeting held Thursday

Businesses across the Upper Peninsula came together for the annual gathering
Operation Action U.P. meeting
(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Four upper Michigan employers were honored for their contributions to economic growth in the U.P. on Thursday.

Eagle Mine’s Managing Director, Darby Stacey, accepted an award this morning at the annual Operation Action U.P. meeting. The mine was one of four local employers granted the distinguished service award during the gathering at the Northern Center.

“It’s special, we’ve been along this journey for a long time, and I think receiving an award like this just reflects the credibility we’ve earned along the way, which we’re very proud of,” Stacey said.

Mission Point Resort, Mohawk Technology, and NEPCO were also recognized on Thursday. The meeting featured Brian Calley of the Small Business Association of Michigan and was an opportunity for networking. Stacey said meetings like this are vital for businesses in the U.P.

“Well, the networking aspect is very important, but to just hear what others are doing, sometimes to just hear the challenges that you’re experiencing in your business other people are also experiencing. So, some of that can give you some confidence,” he said.

The afternoon included a summit, where topics like retaining talent were discussed. With this award under Eagle Mine’s belt, Stacey said Eagle Mine feels confident with business going forward.

“So for us, I think it just tells us to continue with the process, trust that it’s going to work in the long term because we’re seeing those dividends paying out,” he said.

Stacey went on to thank all 400 hundred employees and contractors that have made the company grow. He also said Eagle Mine will continue to focus on long-term engagement with the community.

