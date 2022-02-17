Advertisement

NMU Board of Trustees appoints Dr. Steven VandenAvond as dean

The restructuring was the only agenda item during a brief business session this afternoon. The...
The restructuring was the only agenda item during a brief business session this afternoon. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the NMU Board of Trustees is April 28-29.(NMU)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Board of Trustees unanimously voted in a permanent dean for the College of Technology and Occupational Sciences.

Dr. Steven VandenAvond was appointed Associate Provost for Extended Learning and Community Engagement and Dean of the College of Technology and Occupational Sciences effective July 1, 2022. The board also moved the Division of Extended Learning and Community Engagement under the Academic Affairs Division rather than continuing as a separate division.

“With the move, Dr. VandenAvond goes from interim dean to a permanent dean for the College of Technology and Occupational Sciences,” said Tami Seavoy, NMU Board Chair.

The board says Dr. VandenAvond is known for innovation and forward-thinking projects involving A.I. and virtual reality. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the NMU Board of Trustees is April 28.

