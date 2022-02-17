Kansas man in the hospital after snowmobile crash in Keweenaw Co.

KEWEENAW CO., Mich. (WLUC) - A snowmobile crash Wednesday afternoon is under investigation.

According to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 1:45 p.m. on Trail 3 approximately .6 miles south of Lac La Belle Road. A 56-year-old man from Kansas was traveling north on Trail 3 when he hit a woman driving a snowmobile south. The man was ejected and was seriously injured.

He was transported to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital in Laurium, and later transferred to UP Health System Marquette for his injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Michigan DNR Conservation Officers, Lac La Belle Grant Twp. Fire and first responders, Keweenaw County Off-Road Rescue, and Superior Service Towing.

