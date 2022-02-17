Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand new home dedication

THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Manistique area couple is enjoying their new home, provided by Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand.

Volunteers began construction last May and the couple received the keys to their home last month. More than 65 volunteers helped build the house and on Wednesday, a priest blessed the home.

“The family that moved in here was able to qualify with USDA Rural Development and that’s how the process began,” said Ann MacGregor, executive director for Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand.

Habitat for Humanity is now accepting applications for home improvement projects. Those need to be submitted to Habitat for Humanity HiawathaLand by the end of March.

Applications for homeowners will be available later this year.

