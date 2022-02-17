Advertisement

Former WLUC-TV general manager Lou Chappell dies at 85

Lou Chappell was the general manager of WDMJ-TV and WLUC-TV from 1959 through 1973. Chappell was first hired when the station was launched.
Lou Chappell was the general manager of WDMJ-TV and WLUC-TV from 1959 through 1973. Chappell was first hired when the station was launched.(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A former leader of this television station has died.

Lou Chappell worked at WDMJ-TV and WLUC-TV from 1956 through 1973. Chappell was first hired when the station was launched. He eventually became general manager.

The Dollar Bay native’s obituary says he spent some of his most rewarding years doing everything from building sets to reporting the weather and then the news, eventually becoming “the youngest general manager of a CBS affiliate.”

“Lou Chappell was truly one of the TV6 pioneers who helped introduce television to Upper Michigan,” said current WLUC-TV General Manager & Vice President Rick Rhoades. “We’re sorry to learn of his passing.”

Chappell was 85 years old. He died Monday. No funeral services are scheduled at this time.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

