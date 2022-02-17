Advertisement

Forest Park schools host assembly to celebrate Nick Baumgartner

The Olympic gold medalist visited with over 400 students at the assembly
Nick Baumgartner (bottom row, center) poses with Forest Park students
By Clint McLeod
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nick Baumgartner celebration continued Thursday as he spoke to Forest Park students during an assembly.

Over 400 students, staff, and community members packed the gym as the Olympic snowboarder entered to echoes of cheers. Baumgartner spoke to students about his journey to become a snowboarder, which started when he was 15.

The school’s principal hopes students can apply Baumgartner’s story to their lives.

“His message is so great. Don’t give up, keep on pursuing the dreams that you have, and if you work hard, and you don’t let anything stop you and you can do it. I hope that they hear that from him,” said Jackie Giuliani, Forest Park K-12 Principal.

Two young students asked to give Baumgartner a hug during the heartwarming moment. After the assembly, dozens of students surrounded the gold medalist to take pictures.

