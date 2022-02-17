Advertisement

Firefighters battle flames at historic Oakland Hills Country Club in Metro Detroit

Oakland Hills Country Club catches fire
By Krystle Holleman and Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters were called to battle a massive fire at the historic Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township.

Crews from multiple departments responded to the fire, which began around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. The flames spread quickly, engulfing much of the clubhouse and throwing thick columns of smoke into the sky as emergency crews fought to contain it.

The course was tapped to host the US Women’s Open in 2031 and 2042. The last US Open was held at the course in 1996.

Background: Oakland Hills ready to host major championships once again

The original structure is from the early 1900s, being completed in 1922. WDIV in Detroit reports the country club’s South Course opened for play in 1918.

By the mid-afternoon Thursday the fire was largely contained, though it is not yet known whether anyone was injured, or how bad that damage was to the historic building. News 10 will provide updates as soon as that information is available.

News 10 Today’s Seth Wells, who has golfed at the course, noted the building was planning to celebrate the centennial of the structure.

