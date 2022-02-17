Escanaba musician prepares for concert at Bay College’s Besse Center

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The spotlight was on at Bay College’s Besse Center Thursday morning as singer-writer Phil Lynch prepares for an upcoming concert.

The public school teacher-turned full-time-musician joined TV6′s Tia Trudgeon this morning to talk about following dreams, change, and a prophetic encounter with a copy machine.

Lynch explains that interaction in more detail...

Musician Phil Lynch tells Tia Trudgeon how he retired from teaching to pursue a career in music full-time.

He demonstrates his shift in musical sound...

Musician Phil Lynch prepares for his upcoming concert at Bay College's Besse Center.

And he performs a piece called “Heaven is Here” from his upcoming album...

Phil Lynch performs a song from his new album, which he's debuting at his upcoming concert. You can purchase tickets at www.baycollege.tix.com

Doors open at Bay College’s Besse Center at 6:30 P.M. Thursday, February 24th. The concert starts at 7.

You can purchase your tickets at www.baycollege.tix.com or at www.phillynchmusic.com.

Lynch’s music is streamable on his website as well.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.