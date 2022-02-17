DNR expects busy weekend for snowmobiling in Upper Peninsula

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says this weekend is the busiest in upper Michigan for snowmobilers. With that, they’re reminding riders and motorists to be careful.

For riders, the DNR reminds riders to remember the ‘Ride Right’ campaign. Always stay on the right side of the trail, always ride sober, and yield to groomers working the trails. The DNR also cautions motorists this weekend.

“There’s a lot of places where motorists should be aware of snowmobiles crossing highways and other places where they could encounter them and to just have a little extra caution out there especially during this busy holiday weekend,” said John Pepin from the Michigan DNR.

Michigan’s state-designated trails are open until March 31-st, and grooming occurs when there is enough snow.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.