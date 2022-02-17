Dickinson County wrestler shows the power of kindness, wrestling an athlete with down syndrome

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - During a wrestling meet last Saturday, Matthew Wilson, a Kingsford wrestler, volunteered to take an extra match against Josh Brown from Lake City. Brown has down syndrome.

“It made his day, it made mine, it probably made everyone else’s,” said Matthew Wilson, Kingsford Senior Heavyweight Wrestler.

Wilson and dozens of other wrestlers were competing to qualify for regionals this weekend. Wilson’s coach, Darren Groleau, noticed the lake city wrestler did not have a match.

“Saw the young man sitting there in a singlet, ready to wrestle. He was warmed up, flexing, all set to go to have a match. I asked him if he had a match, he said no. I asked his coach, who was standing behind me if he had a match. He said no. I said give me a second,” Groleau said.

Without hesitation, Wilson agreed to wrestle an extra match. Brown’s excitement was contagious.

“He was so happy to be there, and when he had that first match, I saw his face, he looked happy as can be,” Wilson said, with a smile.

During the exhibition match, Brown put Wilson in a headlock, much to the excitement of the crowd. Wilson says during the meet, Brown was unconditionally supportive of his teammates.

“He was always there for the team. He was there helping the coaches, he was there helping the other wrestlers warm-up, if they needed a water bottle, he got it for them,” Wilson explained.

Groleau says creating an atmosphere of support with his players is a priority.

“We are always trying to look at giving back. That opportunity was Matthew’s way to give back to help someone achieve something they wanted,” Groleau said.

Wilson finished third at the meet, which means he qualified for regionals this weekend. However, this is a match, he will never forget.

