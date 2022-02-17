Advertisement

Chilly air returns - slick, icy roads possible through Thursday

Midweek thaw ends, overnight refreeze begins with potentially icy roads and lake effect snow showers through Thursday.
Chilly air returns - slick, icy roads possible through Thursday
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Transitioning back to a winter freeze after Wednesday’s brief thaw, as a cold airmass takes over from west to east overnight in Upper Michigan. Afternoon snowmelt and runoff can lead to slippery, icy roads in the U.P. through Thursday as the subfreezing temperature trend continues throughout the region. Precipitation transitions from a wintry mix to lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts as cold air flows over the warmer water surface of Lake Superior. Overnight lows -0s to 10s, with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

The freeze-thaw cycle can also causing bumpy roads this week with potential potholes -- you can report any potholes to either MDOT or county road commissions online or over the phone.

Find NWS alerts currently in effect HERE.

Temps plunge below seasonal the next few days, with a brief warmup Sunday. Clipper systems bringing widespread snow chances to the U.P. Friday and Sunday.

A west-through-east jet stream keeps temperatures trending below-seasonal early next week.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with widespread light to moderate snow showers, beginning west midmorning then spreading eastward into the afternoon; patchy blowing snow; accumulations from 1″ to 6″ possible; blustery northwest winds 15 to 30 mph

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with widespread snow showers; mild

>Highs: 30

Monday, Presidents’ Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light to moderate snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. lake effect snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Medical reaction to marijuana blamed for Escanaba Thanksgiving crash
Truck involved in crash with snowplow on US-41.
UPDATE: Snowplow crash on eastbound US-41 results in minor injuries
NMU Foundation UPHS-Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
Early redevelopment plans for former hospital site presented to Marquette City Commission
Former Michigan Tech student arrested for child pornography
Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert at Tuesday's meeting
Hudson mayor resigns after saying ice fishing could lead to prostitution

Latest News

mild
One relatively warmer day before another drop off
Midweek thaw comes with snow, freezing drizzle plus gusty winds for a slippery morning commute...
Wintry mix to impact the morning drive Wednesday
snow
Brief round of light snow before problematic front
Subzero temperatures Tuesday morning, especially in inland U.P. locations as skies partially...
Chilly through Tuesday morning as lake effect snow tapers off