Chilly air returns - slick, icy roads possible through Thursday

Transitioning back to a winter freeze after Wednesday’s brief thaw, as a cold airmass takes over from west to east overnight in Upper Michigan. Afternoon snowmelt and runoff can lead to slippery, icy roads in the U.P. through Thursday as the subfreezing temperature trend continues throughout the region. Precipitation transitions from a wintry mix to lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts as cold air flows over the warmer water surface of Lake Superior. Overnight lows -0s to 10s, with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

The freeze-thaw cycle can also causing bumpy roads this week with potential potholes -- you can report any potholes to either MDOT or county road commissions online or over the phone.

Find NWS alerts currently in effect HERE.

Temps plunge below seasonal the next few days, with a brief warmup Sunday. Clipper systems bringing widespread snow chances to the U.P. Friday and Sunday.

A west-through-east jet stream keeps temperatures trending below-seasonal early next week.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with widespread light to moderate snow showers, beginning west midmorning then spreading eastward into the afternoon; patchy blowing snow; accumulations from 1″ to 6″ possible; blustery northwest winds 15 to 30 mph

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with widespread snow showers; mild

>Highs: 30

Monday, Presidents’ Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light to moderate snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a.m. lake effect snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

