Wintry mix to impact the morning drive Wednesday

Scattered light snow showers over Upper Michigan this evening transition to a wintry mix Wednesday morning as a Central Plains-based warm frontal system approaches the region. Snow showers mixed in with freezing drizzle/rain can create slushy, icy road conditions during the morning commute. Drivers can encounter occasionally poor visibilities as gusty winds from the south can create blowing snow conditions. Temperatures warm overnight as we approach a brief winter thaw in the U.P.

Freeze-thawing can also causing bumpy roads this week with potential potholes -- you can report any potholes to either MDOT or county road commissions online or over the phone.

Find NWS alerts currently in effect HERE.

Temps plunge below seasonal during the second half of the week, with a clipper system bringing widespread snow chances to the U.P. Friday.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix (snow and freezing rain/drizzle); southwest winds 10 to 20 mph early then becoming northwest in the afternoon; seasonably warm

>Highs: 30s to Lower 40s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10

Friday: Mostly cloudy with widespread light to moderate snow showers in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; mild

>Highs: 30

Monday, Presidents’ Day: Mostly cloudy with a afternoon snow showers; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light to moderate snow showers; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

