Advertisement

U.S. Olympian Nick Baumgartner visits with West Iron County students

The gold medalist visited with students at his alma mater during a pep assembly on Wednesday
Students at West Iron County celebrate Nick Baumgartner Wednesday during an assembly
Students at West Iron County celebrate Nick Baumgartner Wednesday during an assembly(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Gold medalist Nick Baumgartner is speaking to U.P. students. As he did two days ago, Baumgartner visited his alma mater, West Iron County High School, but today was dedicated to the students.

The spotlight was on Nick Baumgartner as he visited West Iron County Schools Wednesday. 850 students and staff gathered to welcome their hero.

“People are going to go crazy, and you are going to see what Wykons are made of right here in the gymnasium,” Baumgartner said.

As students packed the gym, Baumgartner shared lunch with his son Landon and his classmates. He had a lunchroom classic, nachos, and chocolate milk. Mike Berutti, Baumgartner’s former football coach in high school, says that is who the 40-year-old snowboarder is.

“He is the same person he was 25 ago when I met him. I was with him earlier in the hallway. Kids came up to get pictures with him, fist-bumping him, they all enjoy having him around. It is great what he has accomplished,” said Mike Berutti, West Iron County High School Principal.

Baumgartner spoke and gave advice to Wykons young and old, to follow your dreams.

“When things get hard and things get tough, you cannot give up on yourself. If you fight through that and keep going, anything is possible,” Baumgartner said.

Baumgartner engaged with students and tells them not to be afraid of failure.

“They’re going to see a lot of failures, especially at the beginning. I think they have to look at my story and see that when I had these big lows, and then I found a way to pick myself up, and two days late, I’m holding a gold medal,” Baumgartner explained.

Baumgartner says he will continue to race and prepare for the World Championships next year. When asked by a student, he did not rule out the possibility of another Olympic run.

After speaking at his alma mater today, Baumgartner will visit Forest Park schools tomorrow. The assembly is open to the public and will begin at 10 a.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Medical reaction to marijuana blamed for Escanaba Thanksgiving crash
NMU Foundation UPHS-Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
Early redevelopment plans for former hospital site presented to Marquette City Commission
Truck involved in crash with snowplow on US-41.
UPDATE: Snowplow crash on eastbound US-41 results in minor injuries
Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert at Tuesday's meeting
Hudson mayor resigns after saying ice fishing could lead to prostitution
Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner (middle) celebrates with young fans outside West Iron...
Iron River hosts homecoming parade for Nick Baumgartner

Latest News

Nonprofit clubs continue to groom the snowmobile trails across the U.P.
DNR expects busy weekend for snowmobiling in Upper Peninsula
Big Brothers Big Sisters
Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for “Bigs”
Wolf Law changes in U.P
New gray wolf law changes could influence some
Volunteers bring food to a car at Wednesday's Feeding America West Michigan mobile food pantry...
Feeding America West Michigan holds mobile food pantry