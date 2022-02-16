Up North Lodge new event venue now open

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Up North Lodge in Gwinn has a new event center available for rent. The brand new 6,000 square foot venue includes a full kitchen and bar, 1,200 square foot walk-out patio and a brides room for weddings.

They’ve already sold out their first event, a musical event featuring dueling pianos. Management at the up north lodge say the area will really benefit from having a venue like this in southern Marquette County.

“Not only just the Gwinn area, but the whole surrounding area, at this point we plan to offer the ability to give people a new location for fundraisers, I already have two of the local schools proms booked here, really the sky is the limit,” said Up North Lodge General Manager, Jesie Melchiori.

The venue also includes full audio and visual setups. Weddings and other events are already being scheduled for this spring and summer.

